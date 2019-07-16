Appeal to find wanted man who failed to attend court for driving offences

Police are asking members of the public to report any sightings of wanted man John Patrick Collins, aged 44.

He is wanted after failing to appear at York Crown Court to answer charges of drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and perverting the course of justice.

Officers have carried out numerous enquiries to locate him but he remains at large.

Mr Collins usually works on building sites around North Yorkshire and lives on local caravan sites. He also has connections to Merseyside, Isle of Man and Ireland.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org