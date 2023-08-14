News you can trust since 1882
Appeal to identify ‘bogus’ police officers after incident near Malton

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for CCTV, doorbell and dash-cam footage in the Malton area following a report which appears to involve bogus police officers.
By Louise Perrin
Published 14th Aug 2023, 07:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 07:43 BST

The incident happened on Newsham Lane in the village of Great Habton, near Malton, at around 3am on Sunday, August 13.

A man was sleeping in his car in a layby when he was woken by two men in a dark-coloured people carrier who claimed to be police officers.

The driver of the people carrier remained in the vehicle, but the passenger got out and asked the man to open the boot and passenger door of his car.

Police are appealing for help to identify two men who claimed to be police officers near MaltonPolice are appealing for help to identify two men who claimed to be police officers near Malton
It is believed the suspects then pretended to run the vehicle’s details through the police database before stating the man’s car was not the one they were looking for.

They drove off in the direction of Great Barugh, which means they headed towards either Pickering or Kirkbymoorside.

Police are also checking the A64 route between Malton and York for possible sightings and movement of the vehicle.

The man who got out of the people carrier is described as white, aged in his mid-20s, around 6ft tall, large build, and he was wearing a black hooded top and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Extensive police enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects and the vehicle they were travelling in.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell and dash-cam footage are urged to make an online report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 4.

Alternatively, information may be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

Quote reference NYP-13082023-0063 when providing details.