Appeal to identify man after cash stolen from 95-year-old woman in Scarborough
The incident happened on West Park Avenue at 11:30am on Wednesday February 7.
The victim, a 95-year-old woman had a quantity of cash stolen from her address.
A police spokesperson said: “We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as we believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
“Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call us on 101 and ask for Phoebe Driver.
“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Quote reference number 12240023545 when passing on information.