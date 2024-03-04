News you can trust since 1882
Appeal to identify man after cash stolen from 95-year-old woman in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a man that they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.
By Louise French
Published 4th Mar 2024, 12:28 GMT
Police believe the man in the image may be able to help them with their enquiriesPolice believe the man in the image may be able to help them with their enquiries
The incident happened on West Park Avenue at 11:30am on Wednesday February 7.

The victim, a 95-year-old woman had a quantity of cash stolen from her address.

A police spokesperson said: “We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as we believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call us on 101 and ask for Phoebe Driver.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Quote reference number 12240023545 when passing on information.