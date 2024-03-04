Appeal to identify man after cash stolen from 95-year-old woman in Scarborough

Police believe the man in the image may be able to help them with their enquiries

The incident happened on West Park Avenue at 11:30am on Wednesday February 7.

The victim, a 95-year-old woman had a quantity of cash stolen from her address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as we believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call us on 101 and ask for Phoebe Driver.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”