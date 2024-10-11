Appeal to identify man after purse stolen in Scarborough amusement arcade
The theft happened at Gilly's Amusements on Foreshore Road at 1.45pm on Wednesday September 4.
A purse containing cash that had been accidentally dropped onto the floor by the victim was stolen.
Officers have asked for anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV to get in touch, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1488 Jo Bell with any information.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240161168 when passing on information.