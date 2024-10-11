Appeal to identify teenage cyclist after altercation in Whitby
It happened at 6.30pm on Thursday (October 10) on Stainsacre Lane and involved two young males, one with a bicycle and one with a scooter.
Officers are particularly appealing for information about the suspect in this incident, who is a teenage male and was wearing full black clothing, along with a black rucksack, glasses and a black bicycle.
Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC441 Mason.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240185159 when passing on information.