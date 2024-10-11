Appeal to identify teenage cyclist after altercation in Whitby

By Louise French
Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:45 BST
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an altercation that occurred in Whitby.

It happened at 6.30pm on Thursday (October 10) on Stainsacre Lane and involved two young males, one with a bicycle and one with a scooter.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about the suspect in this incident, who is a teenage male and was wearing full black clothing, along with a black rucksack, glasses and a black bicycle.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC441 Mason.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240185159 when passing on information.

