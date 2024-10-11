Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an altercation that occurred in Whitby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at 6.30pm on Thursday (October 10) on Stainsacre Lane and involved two young males, one with a bicycle and one with a scooter.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about the suspect in this incident, who is a teenage male and was wearing full black clothing, along with a black rucksack, glasses and a black bicycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC441 Mason.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240185159 when passing on information.