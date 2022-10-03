Appeal to locate assault victim who was punched in the face in Scarborough

Police have questioned two teenagers in connection with an assault and are now trying to trace the victim.

The incident, which happened in the alleyway between Huntriss Row and Vernon Road, near McDonald’s, at some point during the six-weeks holidays, was filmed and posted on Facebook.

It shows one teenage boy grab the victim by the throat, then another teenage boy punch the victim in the side of the face.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to locate an assault victim who was punched in the face in Scarborough

Both suspects have been interviewed and have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, including the identity of the victim, should email [email protected]

Alternatively call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Megan Campbell.