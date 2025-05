Missing Jordan who was last seen in Bridlington

Humberside Police has issued an appeal to locate a missing 32-year-old man who was last seen in Bridlington on Tuesday (July 16).

Jordan is described as a white male who is 5ft 8 inches tall.

He has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a beige jacket and blue jeans.Anyone who has seen Jordan should call 101 quoting log 571 of 16/07.