Appeal to trace man in distinctive T-shirt after woman sexually assaulted on bus near Whitby

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a sexual assault on a bus from Whitby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation has already been launched into the incident, which happened on June 3, and have released a CCTV image of a man in a distinctive T-shirt who they would like to trace.

It happened on the Arriva X4 bus which left Whitby bus station at 2.45pm on June 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman was sexually touched by another passenger on the bus as it travelled towards Loftus before the suspect left the bus.

Officers are appealing for information that could help identify the suspect who is described as being an Asian man in his late 20s or early 30s, of slim build, wearing blue jogging bottoms and a dark top, carrying a tennis racket in a case.

They would like to speak to a man pictured by CCTV who was wearing a distinctive top, pictured here, as they believe he may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or if you are that man, should contact police by emailing [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1057 Joe Harland.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240100228 when passing on information.