Arcade machines broken into and cash stolen in Scarborough prompting police appeal for two people

Police in Scarborough are asking for help to identify the people in these CCTV images.

Officers would like to speak to them following a theft at Silver Dollar Amusements on Monday, August 7 when arcade machines were broken into and cash stolen.

Investigators believe the people in the image could have important information that could assist their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected].

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 254

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.