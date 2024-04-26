Are these yours? North Yorkshire Police search for owners of tools and bikes seized from vehicle in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are looking for the owners of a selection of tools, power tools and some children's bikes. Photo courtesy of North Yorkshire Police.

On Monday April 1, officers in Scarborough stopped a vehicle following a report of a number of thefts in the area.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a number of tools, power tools and some children's bikes. Officers are now asking members of the public to come forward if these tools or bikes belong to them.

Two men from the West Yorkshire area were in the van. A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and theft. A 24-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft. Both were charged with theft and given bail conditions which prevent them from entering North Yorkshire.

If members of the public recognise the initials on the tools, or have any further information, please contact North Yorkshire Police via [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Stuart Hughes.