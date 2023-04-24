Armed police swoop on 'man with a gun' at Scarborough address
A man has been arrested after firearms officers were called to an address in Scarborough.
By George Buksmann
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
North Yorkshire Police were called to a report of a man “with a gun in his hand” at a property on Victoria Road on Sunday afternoon.
Officers and specially-trained firearms teams were sent to the scene and seized an ornamental replica pistol after gaining entry to the address.
A man in his 40s was arrested and later issued with a police caution. The replica gun was disposed of by police.