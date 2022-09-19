Arrest made after murder investigation launched in Scarborough as man killed in attack on Newborough

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an assault on Newborough, in the town centre, at about 9pm on Saturday September 17.

The victim, aged in his 50s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died, officers said.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday evening and remains in police custody.

The scene on Newborough where a man was attacked.

A murder investigation is continuing and officers are urging a crucial witness who was at the scene to come forward.

On Sunday morning, an area of the pavement outside The Cockpit restaurant was cordoned off, with forensic teams at the scene.

In a statement on its Facebook page, The Cockpit said: “Unfortunately last night we had an assault outside the restaurant.

“If anybody was walking by or anybody inside that has not already been questioned or saw anything, get in touch with [police].

“All of our staff are okay, thank you for the messages.”

A police spokesperson asked residents, businesses and those with car dashcams to check whether they have any CCTV footage which may assist the investigation.