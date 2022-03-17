North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after an arson attack in Scarborough.

Officers were called last night after an arson attack in the communal entrance hall of a block of flats on Prince of Wales Terrace at around 11pm.

North Yorkshire Police said an unknown suspect entered the building and deliberately set fire to a pile of letters, which started the blaze, before, it is thought, fleeing down Prince of Wales Terrace towards Esplanade.

The block's residents, who were sleeping at the time, were alerted to the flames after an automatic smoke alarm sounded before one of them used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire before emergency services arrived.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines were called to the scene at 11.19pm after a small number of leaflets and post was set alight.

As the fire had already been extinguished before firefighters arrived, crews carried out an inspection before leaving the incident with police officers.

The fire has damaged the floor and wall of the communal lobby.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "This is a very concerning incident as the fire was started inside the block of flats where residents were sleeping.

"It could have proved fatal if it was not for the automatic fire alarm and quick actions of the residents."

North Yorkshire Police is asking for the public's help to establish the full circumstances. In particular, police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a suspect acting suspiciously near the junction of West Street and Prince of Wales Terrace around 11pm.

Officers are also asking anyone who has CCTV cameras along Prince of Wales Terrace to check their footage and see if a suspicious person is seen in the area.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 751 Simon Hunter or email [email protected]