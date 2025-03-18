Arson investigation launched following car fire in Eastfield
North Yorkshire Fire Service also attended to put the fire out.
Officers are currently investigating this as a suspected arson and are appealing for the community’s help.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you live on or near High Garth or were passing by about the time of the incident, and you have CCTV cameras, or doorbell cameras, dash cameras or cycle cams, we are asking that you could check your recorded footage.
“If you see something in your footage, or know any information which you feel may assist the investigation, we are appealing for you to contact us.
“Please call 101 and speak to our Control Room. Alternatively, you can visit our website https://orlo.uk/Zk3pS
“If you want to provide anonymous information via Crimestoppers, you can call 0800 555 111.”
Quote reference 12250046014 when passing on information.