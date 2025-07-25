Assault in Scarborough leaves victim with head injuries as assailant escapes on bike

The incident occurred around 9.15am on Friday, July 11, and involved a man being assaulted by another man, who then left on a bike.

The incident happened near the top of Bedford Street, outside the Tesco Express on Castle Road.

A police spokesperson said: “It took place at around 9.15am on Friday, July 11, and involved a man being assaulted by another man, who then left on a bike.

“The victim was punched a suffered head injuries and a cut from his glasses.

“We’re particularly appealing for information about a man who is described as being 6ft tall with curly mousy brown hair, wearing dark shorts and wearing a grey backpack that had orange piping. The bike was a dark grey/ blue mountain bike with CORRERA written on the side.

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Emily Myers or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250127214 when passing on information.”