Assault in Scarborough's Dean Road prompts police appeal for witnesses
The incident at around 10pm on Sunday July 14 involved a group of men and women.
One of the men has been identified as having very light blond hair.
Police are appealing for information to help identify him.
They also want to identify a woman from the group who assisted the victim of the assault, a local man aged in his 50s.
The victim did not seek medical support and reported the incident the following day.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240125695 when providing details.