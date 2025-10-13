Assault outside Barrowcliff School in Scarborough causes police appeal

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an assault that occurred outside Barrowcliff School in Scarborough

It happened at 3.15pm on the September 23, outside the main entrance gates on Ash Grove, Scarborough. A police spokesperson said: “The incident involved two women fighting next to a white van, after an argument regarding parking. One parent has been interviewed under caution at the police station. “As part of our ongoing investigation, we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as parents or members of the public who may have dashcam or other video footage that could assist our enquiries. “We would also like to take this opportunity to remind parents to park in a way that does not obstruct the pavements at pick up and drop off times, as this puts children at risk. “Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation. “Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Josh Nolan or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. “Quote reference 12250180210 when passing on information.”