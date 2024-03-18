Assault reported at Dixon's Hollow car park in Dalby Forest

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are investigating a reported assault at Dalby Forest, in the North York Moors National Park, near Pickering.
By Louise French
Published 18th Mar 2024, 17:19 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 17:28 GMT
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the reported assault to come forwards

The incident happened at approximately 10.45am on Saturday March 16 at Dixon’s Hollow car park in Dalby Forest.

It involved a man and a woman stood in the car park between two stationary vans.

The two were in a verbal altercation which escalated, and the man has allegedly attempted to take the woman’s phone out of her hand using force.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who might have seen this altercation.

Anyone who can help should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Adam Naylor.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240046895 when passing on information.