Aston Martin car damaged in Malton prompts police appeal for witnesses
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a car was damaged in Malton.
It happened on either Peasy Hill Road between 6pm and 9.30pm on Monday, January 15, or outside Malton School at around 8.45am on Tuesday, January 16.
A black Aston Martin was scratched three times down the length of the vehicle.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.
Quote incident number 12240009096.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.