Attempted burglary at house in Whitby prompts police appeal for witnesses

Police in Whitby are appealing for information following an attempted burglary of a house on Pannett Way.

It happened at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, February 13.

Officers would like to find out more about a car that was seen driving away from the scene at speed shortly afterwards as it is believed the occupants could have information which could assist police.

If you were in the area around this time and recall seeing the vehicle or anything suspicious, email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and request PC Joe Harland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.