Attempted burglary at house in Whitby prompts police appeal for witnesses
It happened at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, February 13.
Officers would like to find out more about a car that was seen driving away from the scene at speed shortly afterwards as it is believed the occupants could have information which could assist police.
If you were in the area around this time and recall seeing the vehicle or anything suspicious, email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and request PC Joe Harland.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240027232 when passing on information