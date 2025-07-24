Attempted house burglary in Malton causes police to launch appeal for witnesses and footage

The incident took place overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday (July 15 and 16) last week. Credit: North Yorkshire Police/Allan Scott Commercial.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage following an attempted house burglary in Malton.

The incident took place in the Parliament Avenue area of Norton, Malton, overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday (July 15 and 16) last week.

A police spokesperson said: “This includes anyone spotted acting suspiciously in the area or if you have seen or heard something that seemed out of place.

“email [email protected] if you can help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Craig Hardcastle, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250132094 when passing on information.”