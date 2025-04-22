Attempted Scarborough town centre robbery causes North Yorkhsire Police to launch CCTV image appeal
North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an attempted robbery in Scarborough town centre.
The incident occured on March 14 on St Nicholas Street, when the victim was placed in a headlock and ordered to hand over his coat and mobile phone.
Contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist their investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Alan Concannon, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250046028 when passing on information.