Banned Bridlington driver jailed for 12 years after passenger killed while he drove at over 100mph

Joshua Hawksworth-Robinson, of Trinity Road, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Monday September 25 after he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified and causing death by driving while uninsured.

Following the result at court, Police Sergeant Rob Mazingham from Humberside Police’s Serious Collision Unit said: “I’d like to start by saying a huge thank you to all officers involved in this case who worked tirelessly to bring an extremely dangerous driver to justice.

“Driving 104mph in a 60mph limit, Hawksworth-Robinson was a disqualified driver, uninsured and under the influence of drugs, leading him to lose control and collide with a tree, recklessly killing his front-seat passenger.

Joshua Hawksworth-Robinson.

“He himself suffered serious, life changing injuries, but that did not stop him discharging himself to evade police for fear of being arrested.

“It was because of the hard work and tenacity of the officers involved, that we were able to swiftly detain Hawksworth-Robinson where he subsequently cooperated, leading to him pleading guilty for all offences.

“While the result at court does not take away pain and suffering inflicted on the victim’s family, I do hope it will give them some comfort in knowing he is behind bars and off the roads so he cannot bring such tragedy onto another family.

“We encourage our communities to report any road traffic offences and dangerous driving to us by calling our non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency, when safe to do so, to help hold reckless and dangerous drivers to account.”

The incident happened in July last year.

You can also submit video evidence of driving offences that you or other members of the public have witnessed via our online reporting tool Op Snap.

Op Snap allows police to effectively deal with the footage recorded by members of the public in a safe and secure way, helping us to progress investigations.