Banned driver who fled from police in Scarborough is jailed

A disqualified driver who fled along Scarborough seafront after encountering police, narrowly missing pedestrians, has been sentenced.

Nicky Watts, 44, of Scarborough, initially tried to give officers false details before driving off along Foreshore Road.

His vehicle was pursued and only came to a stop when it was severely damaged having mounted a central reservation.

Watts, who was parked up and was going to be searched, was charged with dangerous driving, driving while banned, driving without insurance, assaulting an emergency services worker and resisting a constable in the execution of his duties following the incident in April last year.

He pleaded guilty at York Crown Court and was sentenced to three years, five months in jail yesterday.

Detective Constable Sam Rivers from Scarborough CID, who led the investigation, said: “​This incident happened on the Foreshore Road in Scarborough, in the middle of a busy afternoon. It is by sheer luck that nobody was injured.

“Watts initially tried to fool the police and gave false details. However he was quickly figured out and that is when he decided to make his escape.

“Thanks to the early actions of officers and witnesses, evidence was gathered that was overwhelming. Watts had no option but to plead guilty to the offences.

“I hope the sentence shows how seriously the courts take this type of behaviour.”