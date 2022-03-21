Battery fault causes early morning transit van fire on Scarborough seafront.

At 5.20am on Saturday March 19, crew from Scarborough Fire Crew were called to assist Police to gain entry to a domestic premises in Seamer. A man had fallen and was at the bottom of the stairs. An ambulance was requested for the man, who may have been on the floor for some hours.

Just after 6am, a report was made that smoke was spotted on CCTV at The Spa. Fire Crew from Filey and Scarborough were dispatched, and they conducted an external search. The smoke was due to steam from a boiler.

At 12noon, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of an alarm activation at a commercial premises on St Nichola Street, but this was a false alarm due to cooking fumes.

Shortly after 4pm, crews from Scarborough and Filey Fire Departments were called out after a report of smoke was made. The smoke was on the first floor of a residential property in Scalby. The crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the property.

A young girl was stuck in a children’s swing on Linden Road. Crew power was used to rescue her at 7.19pm.

At 8.40pm, an elderly female had fallen on the floor and was unable to get up on Queen Street. Crews were called and assisted the woman. She wasn’t injured and did not require medical treatment.

In Osgodby, crews attended a small fire in a field believed to have been caused deliberately at 10.30pm. A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire.

At 06.45am on Sunday March 20, crews attended a fire involving a transit van on Sandside. The fire started in the seating area, and only caused damage to the seating area. The cause is believed to be a battery fault. A hose reel and breathing apparatus was used.