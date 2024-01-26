Bempton man jailed for arranging sexual activity with a child
Clive Jones, of Bempton, was convicted last month of six counts of arranging to commit child sex offences following a six day trial at Durham Crown Court. He was remanded in custody and appeared in Durham Crown Court again yesterday for sentencing.
The offences took place last year when Jones contacted a woman on numerous occasions with the intent of arranging sexual activity with a child.
DC Rachel Hall said: “We take all reports of child sexual offences incredibly seriously and will always do everything we can to put offenders before the courts.
“Clive Jones took a sickening sexual interest in a child, arranging to meet them and expressing perverted sexual desires towards them.
“I am reassured that he is now facing considerable time behind bars and unable to target any other children.
“I hope the sentence given today sends a very clear warning to anyone considering committing similar offences. If you do, we will find you and you will be punished for your crimes.”
Chief Inspector Al Burns of the YHROCU said: “Jones utilised the internet to engage with other adults on social media sites, where he arranged to commit horrid sexual abuse against young children.
“What he hadn’t realised, however, is that he was actually engaging with a police investigator from our specialist team.”
“I’m pleased that he has now been brought to justice and that the sentence handed down to him today reflects the severity of his crimes.”
“Our dedicated team here at the YHROCU is committed to taking action against child sex offenders and working in partnership with our local police forces to stop the harmful activities of people like Clive Jones.”
If you have any info or concerns about sexual offences call our non-emergency 101 line. If you would prefer to report anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.