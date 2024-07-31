Biker taken to hospital after collision between Jaguar 4x4 and motorcycle near Helmsley

A biker has been taken to hospital following a collision with a Jaguar 4x4 near Helmsley

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision which occurred on the B1257 Oswaldkirk Bank near Helmsley.

It happened at 11.10am on Sunday (July 28) and involved a black Jaguar 4x4 and blue Yamaha motorcycle which were both travelling in the direction of Helmsley.

The driver of the Jaguar did not stop at the scene.

The motorcyclist required treatment in hospital following the collision.

The road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle[s] prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Matthew Smout.