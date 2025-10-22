Bikes and power tools stolen during shed burglary in Whitby
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a shed burglary in Whitby.
The burglary took place in the early hours of Sunday, October 19, when three mountain bikes, a dirt bike and a quantity of power tools were taken from a shed on Argyle Road.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen anything or who has CCTV footage to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 296 Burrows, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250197772 when passing on information.