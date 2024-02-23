News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Black Audi impounded by police after being driven without insurance in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough seized a vehicle being driven without insurance whilst on neighbourhood patrol on Wednesday (February 21).
By Louise French
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 08:30 GMT
The black audi was impounded by police.The black audi was impounded by police.
The black audi was impounded by police.

Whilst on patrol, PC Patrick from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team spoke to the driver of a black Audi on Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough.

Subsequent checks revealed that the vehicle was being driven without a valid insurance policy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vehicle was seized and has since been collected from the impound yard.

Most Popular

The driver has been reported for driving without insurance.

PC Patrick said "Despite the excuses given by some, there is no reason why someone should use a vehicle without the correct documentation.

"We are proactively patrolling our neighbourhoods to reduce the number of uninsured drivers and those who use vehicles for criminality."