Black Audi impounded by police after being driven without insurance in Scarborough
Whilst on patrol, PC Patrick from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team spoke to the driver of a black Audi on Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough.
Subsequent checks revealed that the vehicle was being driven without a valid insurance policy.
The vehicle was seized and has since been collected from the impound yard.
The driver has been reported for driving without insurance.
PC Patrick said "Despite the excuses given by some, there is no reason why someone should use a vehicle without the correct documentation.
"We are proactively patrolling our neighbourhoods to reduce the number of uninsured drivers and those who use vehicles for criminality."