Black Audi impounded by police after being driven without insurance in Scarborough

The black audi was impounded by police.

Whilst on patrol, PC Patrick from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team spoke to the driver of a black Audi on Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough.

Subsequent checks revealed that the vehicle was being driven without a valid insurance policy.

The vehicle was seized and has since been collected from the impound yard.

The driver has been reported for driving without insurance.

PC Patrick said "Despite the excuses given by some, there is no reason why someone should use a vehicle without the correct documentation.