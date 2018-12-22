'Black Eye Friday' 999 caller complained to police about service at Yorkshire fish and chip shop

A WOMAN dialled 999 to complain about a Yorkshire fish and chip shop as police dealt with hundreds of calls on 'Black Eye Friday'.

North Yorkshire Police said the woman called emergency services on one of their busiest nights of the year because she ordered two portions of fish and chips, but the fish and chip shop

would only give her a sausage.

The fish and chip incident was in one of hundreds of messages the force relayed to the public via Twitter in a tweetathon from midday yesterday (Frid Dec 21) to 6am this morning.

Police said in the tweet: "We’ve received a 999 call from a woman to report that she has ordered two portions of fish and chips but that the chip shop will only give her a sausage. This is not a 999 call. Please only use 999 in an emergency."

By 3am on Saturday, North Yorkshire Police had dealt with more than 100 calls, including fights, suspected burglaries, domestic violence, a sudden death, missing people and a noise complaint.

One tweet read: "Report of man falling over in York and sustaining head injuries, man claims to have been pushed. Everyone too drunk to provide statements so we'll speak to them when sober. Injured man taken to hospital."

Another tweet read: "Report of burglary in Scarborough. Electrical items taken including TVs, laptop, games consoles and Christmas presents. Caller thinks door might have been left unlocked."

Another tweet read: "CCTV monitors report man assaulted and knocked to the ground outside Moko Lounge in Harrogate. Suspect has left the scene. Ambulance called for victim, Officer on route to incident."

And officers tweeted: "A taxi driver in #Skipton reports a passenger running off without paying for a fare. Currently taking more details."

Police also tweeted: "Woman calls in from Richmond area concerned for her boyfriend who she hasn't seen for two hours. Details still coming in."

Another read: "Reports of a man and woman screaming and shouting at eachother at an address in #York. We're checking it out."

One tweet read: "Caller near #York concerned after their partner failed to return from a Christmas party. Details being taken."