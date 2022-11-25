Black Friday: North Yorkshire Police warn shoppers not to give cyber criminals an early Christmas present

Black Friday traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US.

But it is also an opportunity for scammers to prey on the unwary and the vulnerable.

North Yorkshire Police said on their Facebook page: “It's highly likely your email inbox has already been flooded with 'unbelievable offers'.

Police are warning people to be on their guard against Black Friday scammers.

“But before you click that tempting link, just remember: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“From past experience, products often involved in online fraud are electronics, clothing and tickets for flights and events.

“So be extra vigilant when shopping for those.”

Common complaints include shoppers receiving goods late, or not at all, or receiving goods that are either less valuable than those advertised or significantly different from the original description.

Police said one plausible-sounding scam that's doing the rounds is when you receive a text about a missed package.

The text has a link that asks for payment to re-arrange delivery for a small charge – but it's a scam.

“If you make this payment, you'll receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from your bank, informing you about suspicious transactions,” they said.

"You'll be told your account may have been compromised, and you'll be instructed to transfer your money to an alternative 'secure' account in order to prevent further losses – and your money's gone.”

