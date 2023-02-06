News you can trust since 1882
Black Specialized full suspension electric mountain bike taken in garage burglary in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough are investigating the theft of a black Specialized full suspension electric mountain bike following a garage burglary in the Southlands Grove area.

By Louise Perrin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 2:35pm

It happened between 8pm on Wednesday and 11.45am on Thursday (February 1-2).

The electric mountain bike has a carbon frame and 29-inch wheels.

The paint has been chipped from one of the pedals, it has after-market handlebars with the brand 'EASTON' located near the stem.

The bike also has 'FOX 36' written in big bold white letters on the front forks with 'MINION DHF' tyres on the front and rear.

Police are urging anyone with any information or possible sightings of the bike to come forwards.

They are also appealing for information about suspicious activity in the Southlands Grove area and CCTV or ring-door bell footage that could assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Arron Woods or pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230020088.

