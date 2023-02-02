The vehicle, registration YN08 OVT, was said to have been taken at some point between 2pm on January 31 and 7am on February 1.

North Yorkshire Police are now asking for the public’s help in trying to trace the stolen car.

If you saw anything or can provide any information, email [email protected] or call 101, press option 2 and ask for PC 1223 Irvine.

