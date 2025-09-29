Blue LandRover Defender stolen overnight in Malton street
A blue Land Rover defender was stolen overnight from Barugh Lane in Malton.
The incident happened on Monday September 15 and North Yorkshire Police wants to hear from anyone who saw anything, has camera footage or any information which could help.
If so, you can email: [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 296 Burrows.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12250175080 when passing on information.