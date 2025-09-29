Blue LandRover Defender stolen overnight in Malton street

A blue Land Rover defender was stolen overnight from Barugh Lane in Malton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Monday September 15 and North Yorkshire Police wants to hear from anyone who saw anything, has camera footage or any information which could help.

If so, you can email: [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 296 Burrows.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250175080 when passing on information.