BMW drivers forced beachgoers 'to flee for safety' after motoring on sands in Filey

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a black BMW and a blue BMW driving on the beach in Filey on Saturday evening (May 13), causing members of the public to leave for their safety.

The motorists, who were both visitors to Filey, were issued with a Section 59 warning by officers, which means that if either the driver or car is linked to a further anti-social driving issue in the next 12 months it will be seized by police.

Both drivers were also reported for careless driving and given three penalty points on their licences and a £100 fine.