Boat engine burglary in Hunmanby causes North Yorkshire Police appeal

Police are appealing for information after a Mariner 55 EL boat engine was stolen from a property in Hunmanby.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a burglary that occurred near Hunmanby station.

The incident occurred between 10am on Saturday May 10 and 8.20am the next day on Bridlington Road.

The police are appealing for any information, CCTV or possible dash cam footage.

Email PC 1971 Calderwood, [email protected] if you have any information that could help their investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1971 Calderwood or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250084008 when passing on information.