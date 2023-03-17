News you can trust since 1882
Body found in recycling bin at Scalby Village Hall, Scarborough

A body has been found in a recycling bin at Scalby Village Hall, Scarborough

By Louise Perrin
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:56 GMT

North Yorkshire Police were contacted at 6am this morning by a member of the public, who reported finding a body in a recycling bin in Scalby, Scarborough.

Police, Fire and Ambulance services attended and are currently at the scene.

A police cordon has been put up around Newby and Scalby Village Hall and Scalby Tennis Courts.

Around a dozen officers are currently at the scene
Six police vehicles and around a dozen officers are currently at the scene, including specialist investigative teams and detectives.

The cordon covers the area from Station Road along Scalby Road and includes the village hall car park, where the majority of police activity is located.

Enquiries are ongoing, but officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around the incident.

Police incident number: NYP-17032023-0066.

The area around the tennis court has been cordoned off
The majority of activity is located in the village hall car park
A large police presence is in place at Newby and Scalby Village Hall
