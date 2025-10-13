Body found in search for missing 37-year-old Scarborough man

A body has been found in the search for a missing 37-year-old Scarborough man

Police searching for a missing 37-year-old Scarborough man have found a body in the local area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “Although formal identification has not yet been completed, his family has been informed, and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information. Your help is always appreciated.

“If you shared his photo or details as part of our appeal, please remove them from anywhere you shared it.

“Thank you again for your support.”

Reference 12250189890