Body found in search for missing 37-year-old Scarborough man
Police searching for a missing 37-year-old Scarborough man have found a body in the local area.
A police spokesperson said: “Although formal identification has not yet been completed, his family has been informed, and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information. Your help is always appreciated.
“If you shared his photo or details as part of our appeal, please remove them from anywhere you shared it.
“Thank you again for your support.”
Reference 12250189890