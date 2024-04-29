Body found in search for missing Annie Dryden who was last seen near Battersby

A body has been found in the search for missing Annie Dryden

The body was discovered at around 1.12pm on Saturday, April 27, in woodland near to Battersby in North Yorkshire.

Officers had been carrying out extensive enquiries to find Annie who was last seen on Thursday January 4 this year.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Annie's family have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Although it is in the early stages, the death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.