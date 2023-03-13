Body found in search for missing man last seen in Bridlington
Humberside police have found a body in the search for a missing Bridlington man.
A statement on the Humberside Police Facebook page read: “Sad news in search for missing Andrew
“It is with deep regret that, following extensive enquiries for missing Bridlington man Andrew, a man’s body was discovered on a beach near to Hornsea on Friday March 10.
“Andrew was reported to us as missing on Sunday 5 March after he had not been seen since he left a pub in Bridlington on Saturday March 4.
“Our initial enquiries have been carried out and his death is not being treated as suspicious.
“Formal identification has yet to take place. Our thoughts remain with Andrew's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”
Andrew was last seen at around 1.15am on Saturday March 4.