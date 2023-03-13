A statement on the Humberside Police Facebook page read: “Sad news in search for missing Andrew

“It is with deep regret that, following extensive enquiries for missing Bridlington man Andrew, a man’s body was discovered on a beach near to Hornsea on Friday March 10.

“Andrew was reported to us as missing on Sunday 5 March after he had not been seen since he left a pub in Bridlington on Saturday March 4.

“Our initial enquiries have been carried out and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Formal identification has yet to take place. Our thoughts remain with Andrew's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

