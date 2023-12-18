News you can trust since 1882
Body found in search for missing Whitby man last seen in August

Police searching for missing Whitby man Christopher Roberts have located a body.
By Louise French
Published 18th Dec 2023, 14:14 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 14:14 GMT
Mr Roberts family have been informed

The 59-year-old was last seen on Tuesday August 29, when he was discharged from Scarborough Hospital.

Officers were called to a remote location in Harwood Dale by a member of the public on Sunday afternoon.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesperson said: “Although he has not been formally identified, Christopher's family have been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Thank you to everyone who supported our appeal to find him.”