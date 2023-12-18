Mr Roberts family have been informed

The 59-year-old was last seen on Tuesday August 29, when he was discharged from Scarborough Hospital.

Officers were called to a remote location in Harwood Dale by a member of the public on Sunday afternoon.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesperson said: “Although he has not been formally identified, Christopher's family have been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.