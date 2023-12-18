Body found in search for missing Whitby man last seen in August
Police searching for missing Whitby man Christopher Roberts have located a body.
The 59-year-old was last seen on Tuesday August 29, when he was discharged from Scarborough Hospital.
Officers were called to a remote location in Harwood Dale by a member of the public on Sunday afternoon.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
A police spokesperson said: “Although he has not been formally identified, Christopher's family have been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“Thank you to everyone who supported our appeal to find him.”