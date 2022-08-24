Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police were called after concerns were raised over drivers seen to be street racing on Royal Albert Drive and others had adapted their cars to spit flames from the exhaust on Friday August 19.

Officers said videos of the incidents on the seafront, near Hairy Bob’s Skatepark, were circulating on social media and that investigations are ongoing to identify the offenders.

PC Harvey Ross, beat manager for the North Bay, said: “This enforcement is not about targeting modified car owners, it’s not about targeting young people, this enforcement is to keep our communities safe.

North Yorkshire Police stopped several drivers after reports of cars racing on Scarborough's seafront. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

“We have lots of people who frequent the North Bay every night, but not everyone behaves in an anti-social manner.”

North Yorkshire Police said several drivers were stopped and spoken with about their actions while using a car on the road, with others reported for offences.

In September last year, Scarborough Council voted to extend a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) banning car cruises for a further three years.

In total, 10 drivers received a fixed penalty notice for breaching conditions of the PSPO; one driver was reported for not wearing a seatbelt; another for modifying their exhaust to increase the noise it makes, while one was reported for altering their number plate which did not meet regulations.

Damage worth £50,000 was caused to Royal Albert Drive following a car cruise event.

One driver was issued with a written warning for driving in a careless and anti-social manner, with the car at risk of being seized should they receive another warning within the next 12 months.

Officers said one driver has been summoned to court after they were caught overtaking and speeding in a 30mph zone.

PC Ross said: “Public roads are not the place to race or perform stunts. It only takes one momentary lapse of judgement, and the results can be fatal. We will not tolerate those who drive recklessly or use their vehicle in an anti-social manner.”

Prior to the first ban in 2017, car cruises were a common sight on Scarborough’s seafront – however, relations between motoring clubs and authorities soured after £50,000 worth of damage was caused to Royal Albert Drive following an event.

The then newly resurfaced road was left shredded with melted rubber stuck to the tarmac near the Oasis Cafe after a driver ‘burnt out’ their tyres; the driver was later prosecuted.

The PSPO bans any driver in a group of two or more who poses a risk to other road users, play loud music or take part in anti-social behaviour – with fines of up to £1,000.

Planned events with written permission from the authorities can still take place – such as the Goldwings Parade.