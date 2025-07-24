Boys aged 12 and 13 arrested as police probe arson attack in Pickering

On July 22, a skip was set on fire at the recreation ground on Mill Lane in Pickering.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating an incident involving arson in Pickering, which occurred Tuesday afternoon (July 22).

A police spokesperson said: “Between 3pm and 4pm on July 22, a skip was set on fire at the recreation ground on Mill Lane in Pickering.

“Two boys, aged 12 and 13, have been arrested in connection with the investigation. They have been bailed while further inquiries take place.

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation quoting reference number 12250135568.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for SNA Ryedale, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250135568 when passing on information.