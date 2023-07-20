Andrew Pinder, 51, a shellfish trader from Bridlington, was infuriated at an alleged business debt he believed he was owed and so began a relentless series of dire threats which had the victims fearing for their lives.

Pinder, who is now serving a 12-month prison sentence for making threats to kill, threatened to burn the victims’ houses down and “stomp your brain on the floor”, York Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Timothy Jacobs said the two-month terror campaign had arisen out of a business dispute between Pinder and the named victims who were business partners in an international company which built and leased fishing vessels.

Jailed: Bridlington shellfish trader Andrew Pinder

Mr Jacobs said that Pinder and the victims, who had known each other for many years, entered into a business agreement “regarding some business premises in Bridlington”.

The victims, who were about to retire after many years running the company, agreed to lease their machinery and equipment to Pinder and agreed terms, but there was a dispute over “payment and money owed”.

“The business relationship (with Pinder) broke down to the extent that the (victims) instructed solicitors to act for them to resolve matters,” said Mr Jacobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February, the named businessman received threatening text and voice-mail messages from Pinder who demanded the “return of packaging and £20,000” for a payment the victims claimed they never received.

The chilling message read: “You are making my life hard, so I’m going to make your face a mess.

"You can go to police – they will not stop me.

“If you don’t pay me, I’m going to chop your heads off and take them to Bridlington Harbour and throw them in the harbour.”

Pinder, who ran a shellfish kiosk in Bridlington with his partner, said that if the victim didn’t pay up, he would harm one of his family members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There then followed another flurry of messages in which Pinder gave the victim a deadline and warned him that if he didn’t pay up in time, “I’ll kill you”.

The following month, Pinder sent the victim another message threatening to kill him, his business partner and one of their family members, adding: “You’re going to find out what happens to people who don’t pay up.

"I’m going to smash your face in.

“I want my money and packaging back.

"Get the police – I don’t care.”

In April, he sent a photo of the victim’s front door and told him: “I’m outside. Now come out!”

He then sent a series of voice-mail messages threatening violence and to break into their business premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinder, of Kingsgate, left “sick” notes on the victims’ cars, demanding payment.

On April 19, he turned up at their business premises when the female victim was alone in the office and her business partner was in an adjacent building.

“The defendant approached the office demanding money…and threats were made,” said Mr Jacobs.

The terrified businesswoman called police who arrested Pinder and brought him in for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinder insisted the victims “hadn’t honoured their part of the agreement” and that he had been “left out of pocket”.

Not only did he not deny making threats to kill the victims, but also reiterated them and said he was still intent on harming them.

“He said he didn’t care if he went to prison and said he was determined to (get his money back),” added Mr Jacobs.

“He said he would stamp on (the victim’s) heads.

"He said he would love to really hurt them and would leave their faces distorted.

"He said he would burn them out of their house.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The male victim said his nightmare began when Pinder “banged on my door asking if I would consider leasing my company”.

He agreed to the lease but said he now realised that “those were the worst words I’ve ever spoken”.

He said he agreed a fee of about £25,000 with Pinder for the “licence and equipment”.

He said that when the business deal fell through, Pinder resorted to threats of violence.

“I’ve no doubt this man wants to kill me,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve never met a man with such a Jekyll and Hyde personality.”

Pinder admitted two counts of making threats to kill and sending threatening messages – an offence under the Malicious Communications Act.

He appeared for sentence via video link today (July 20) after being remanded in custody.

Defence barrister Laura Addy described Pinder’s offences as an “extreme reaction to the stresses he was facing” in relation to the business premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that according to Pinder, he had handed over £24,000 for the lease to run a crab processing factory and invest in new equipment.

She said that Pinder had been left “financially crippled” and struggling to pay bills and wages following the collapse of the business deal.

Judge Simon Hickey said Pinder seemed to have no remorse for what he had put the victims through.

He said although Pinder had led a “very industrious life in the past”, he had caused the victims “serious distress” and only an immediate prison sentence could be justified “for this serious campaign over the course of two months” caused by a business dispute that was still ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinder received a 12-month jail sentence but will only serve half of that behind bars, less the time he had spent on remand, before being released on prison licence.