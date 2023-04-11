Humberside Police carried out a pre-planned operation at a property on Oxford Street in Bridlington this morning (Apr 11) after receiving information there may be chemicals being stored there. Specialist officers and members of the Army’s Explosives Ordinance Disposal – more commonly referred to as the bomb squad – have been sent to the scene.

Crews from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and staff from East Riding of Yorkshire Council are also in attendance. The surrounding houses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, a statement from the force said.

A temporary shelter has been set up for those affected. A 61-year-old man has been arrested as part of the operation and is assisting police with enquiries.

Police and the bomb squad at the scene in Bridlington

A statement from Humberside Police said: “As a precautionary measure, houses in the immediate area are being evacuated and EOD (Explosives Ordinance Disposal) are attending to make an assessment of the situation. Residents are advised to leave their homes temporarily while we ensure the property, and its contents, are safe.

“A temporary shelter based at Bridlington Spa has been set up to provide basic accommodation for those affected. Residents are reminded to take essential medication with them in case the cordon has to be in place for a number of hours.

