Bridlington landlord prosecuted after they put tenants into a dangerous property

Karen Kettlewell, of Airdale Drive, Bridlington, was ordered to pay a total of £1,500.12, consisting of a £120 fine, costs of £1,332.12 and a £48 victim surcharge.

Karen Kettlewell, of Airdale Drive, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to breaching the prohibition order under the Housing Act 2004 when she appeared at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on March 27.

Ms Kettlewell was ordered to pay a total of £1,500.12, consisting of a £120 fine, costs of £1,332.12 and a £48 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the prohibition order had been served on Kettlewell in April 2022, on her property at 21 Clarence Road, Bridlington, following an inspection by private sector housing officers from the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The officers found the disrepair in the property to be an imminent risk to the safety of the two adults and five children in occupation.

Defects included a broken central heating system, a lack of hot water, dangerous and faulty electrics, damp and mould, a partially collapsed ceiling and penetrating dampness.

The council intervened and offered emergency temporary accommodation to ensure the family’s safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legal notice that had been served in 2022 prohibited the residential use of the property until the hazards listed in the order had been reduced or removed.

In July 2023, officers discovered that Kettlewell had breached that prohibition order by allowing 21 Clarence Road to be re-occupied and rented out, whilst failing to remove the majority of the hazards.

Chris Dunnachie, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s private sector housing manager, said: “Breaching a prohibition order is a serious criminal housing offence.

“In this case, the landlord knowingly put people back into the property and then charged them rent, despite the serious dangers within it.