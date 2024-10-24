Bridlington man arrested after six thousand pounds worth of drugs and a zombie-style machete found in his possession

A man was arrested in Bridlington on October 23 after failing to appear in court.

Yesterday, (October 13) officers from the Kinetic Intervention Team (formerly Op Galaxy) attended an address in Bridlington to arrest a man for failing to appear in court.

The man in question refused to open the door so entry was forced. Once inside officers arrested the male for the warrant and then found a large amount of cash strewn on the floor as well as a bag of what looked to be cannabis.

The upstairs of the property was checked and the remnants of a cannabis grow were located along with suspected psychoactive substances.

Approximately six thousand pounds worth of drugs have been recovered from the address.

The man was further arrested for possession with the intent to supply, as well as cultivating cannabis. The man was also arrested for the possession of a zombie-style machete, due to a recent change in law.