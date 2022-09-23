Bridlington man arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs and arson conspiracy in Doncaster
A Bridlington man has been arrested on suspicion of being a drug dealer and multiple other offences.
By George Buksmann
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:41 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:41 pm
Humberside Police said they arrested the 28-year-old in Balby in Doncaster at about 8.30am on Thursday September 22.
Officers said the man was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A, B and C drugs, as well as theft of a motor vehicle, affray and conspiracy to commit arson.
The man remains in police custody while officers continue to carry out their extensive enquiries.