Bridlington man charged following week of police action to disrupt County Lines drug dealing

Forty nine people suspected of being involved in County Lines drug dealing and the exploitation of children into organised crime were arrested last week (Monday, March 7 to Sunday, March 13) as part of a national week of intensification.

Seventeen individuals, including a man from Bridlington, have been charged with a number of offences, including being concerned in the supply of Class A (heroin and crack) and Class B (cannabis) drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, possession of criminal property, GBH and robbery.

They were remanded into custody to appear in court at later dates.

Those charged are: Justin Horniak (18) of Halton Place, Bradford; Jordan Ettiene (26) of Hopbine Avenue, Bradford; Adam Chalmers (20) of Hopbine Avenue, Bradford; Kalem Wilson (24) of Hopbine Avenue, Bradford; Dwayne Taylor (29) of New Burlington Road, Bridlington; Marie Hesletine (30) Carnforth Crescent, Grimsby; David Nicholls (50) of Soffam Close, Hull; Alex Jory (26) of Saltwell Park, Hull; Matthew Murray (34) of White Street, Hull;Corey Murray (28) of The Greenway, Hull; Jordan Everett (28) of Berkeley Street, Hull; Nicholas Tucker (52) of Great Thornton Street, Hull; Connor Wallace (25) of Cranehurst Road, Liverpool; Ben Blease (32) of Richmond Park, Liverpool; Shaun Burke (23) of Elcot Close, Manchester; and Connor Elms (26) of Alworth Road, Manchester.

A 17-year-old male who cannot be named for legal reasons has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Twenty six others were released under investigation while enquiries continue, one was cautioned, and a cannabis warning was issued to another.

Officers also checked on vulnerable people who are at increased risk of ‘cuckooing’ and continued their engagement with the communities they serve during the operation.

DCI Simon Vickers said: “We target organised criminals year round, but weeks like this allow us to intensify that disruption and it can have a larger impact in a shorter space of time.

“We linked up with counterparts in West Yorkshire and Merseyside in a combined operation to tackle organised criminality which is bringing drugs into our area through County Lines operations.

“It is really important that these people are taken off our streets. At the heart of County Lines gangs are exploited and vulnerable adults and children who need to be extricated from those situations and protected from further harm.

“Taking dangerous substances out of our communities and off our streets is also important, not only because they are illegal, but because drug dealing is often linked to other areas of criminality, such as violence and anti-social behaviour.

“I would like to thank the public for their support once again. Without the information our communities provide to us, this week would not have had the impact it did.