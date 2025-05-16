Bridlington man charged with assaulting an emergency worker

Allan Dobson was remanded on conditional bail following a hearing at Hull Magistrates' Court

A man has been charged after officers stopped a vehicle on Haslemere Avenue, Bridlington, on Wednesday, May 14.

Allan Dobson, 50, of Tennyson Avenue in Bridlington has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by a constable, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance.

He was remanded on conditional bail until his next hearing on January 27, 2026, following a hearing at Hull Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 15.